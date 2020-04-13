Tu Chal Pudha Song: Siddharth Jadhav, Swwapnil Joshi, Amruta Khanvilkar and Other Marathi Celebs Unite to Pay Ode to Unsung Heroes Fighting COVID-19 Crisis (Watch Video)

Tu Pudha Chal Song (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The coronavirus pandemic has led to serious chaos across the globe. Even India is not spared from the bug and many positive cases have been increasing at an alarming rate. Amid such a crisis, health care workers, the police department and more are trying their best and also working extra to lessen the spread of the virus. And with an aim to salute their grit and determination, celebrities from the Marathi fraternity have joined hands and dropped a song titled Tu Chal Pudha online in which each of them are seen giving motivation to the ones doing their bit. Ankush Choudhary, Swwapnil Joshi, Subodh Bhave, Jitendra Joshi, Siddharth Jadhav, Amruta Khanvilkar and more can be seen voicing for the unsung heroes. Muskurayega India Video Song: Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon and More Unite For a Beautiful Anthem to Motivate Indians in Fight Against COVID-19.

The melody takes us on a ride and tells us a story on how the police, medical staff and more needs a push from us amid this grim situation. Composed by Hrishikesh, Saurabh, Jasraj, Tu Chal Pudha is sung by three terrific singers namely Ajay Gogawale, Priyanka Barve and Deepika Joag Datar. With music by Keshavrao Bhole, the hard-hitting lyrics are written by Shantaram Athvale. The song opens to stills wherein the heroes on duty are displayed who are putting their best foot forward amid the lockdown. Akshay Kumar Pledges to Donate Rs 25 Crore to PM Narendra Modi's PM-Cares Fund for COVID-19 Relief.

Check Out Tu Chal Pudha Song Below:

The above video and song is an initiative by famous filmmaker and actor from Marathi showbiz, Sameer Vidwans and Hemant Dhome. Earlier, even Bollywood celebs had come forward for a similar kind of a song titled Muskurayega India wherein Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon and more united for an anthem to motivate Indians amid the pandemic. We love how celebrities are doing their bit. Stay tuned!