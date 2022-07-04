Filmmaker Ram Madhvani has announced that the 3rd season of Sushmita Sen's digital debut series Aarya is in development. Sushmita and Ram Madhvani spoke about their collaboration and how it is to work together. The first season of the show even got an Emmy nomination . Aarya 3: New Season of Sushmita Sen’s Disney+ Hotstar Show in Works (Watch Promo).

Based on Dutch drama series Penoza, the crime thriller revolves around Aarya (Sushmita), who joins a mafia gang and turns into a don to take revenge for her husband's murder. The show's lead actor said: "It is a new dawn for Aarya Sareen, and she is fierce. In Season 3, she is going places and starting her own story free from the obstacles of her past."

Sushmita shared further how it feels to reprise her role and how it is to work with Ram Madhvani: "Reprising the role of Aarya is like slipping into old jeans but for a brand-new journey. It feels great to be back with Ram Madhvani and can't wait to return the love and appreciation viewers have showered on Aarya." Aarya Season 2: Sushmita Sen Is a No-Nonsense Lady Boss as She Shares Her Still from Upcoming Disney+ Hotstar Show. Elated about the upcoming season, creator and filmmaker Ram Madhvani added: "Disney+ Hotstar has been an amazing partner in building Aarya through 2 seasons and we are delighted to associate with them once again for yet another season."

