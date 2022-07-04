After a successful second season of Sushmita Sen’s Disney+ Hotstar show Aarya, a third season is already in the works now. The makers dropped an official teaser to announce that the development of the series has finally begun. Sushmita Sen’s Daughter Renee Stuns In Black Monokini! Check Out Pics From Her Maldivian Vacay.

Aarya Season 3 In Works

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)