Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga Actor Siddharth Nigam Reveals His Favourite Shah Rukh Khan Movie (Read Deets)

Actor Siddharth Nigam is a huge fan of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He really loved SRK's acting --, especially in Baazigar. "Iu love the way Shah Rukh portrays his characters in Baazigar and 'Kch Kuch Hota Hai'. Everytime I watch it, he looks so fresh.

Baazigar is my favorite film with him - his character is very strong and it's a feel-good character which is unique, and I don't think anyone else could've played it better," Siddharth said on the sidelines of Sony MAX2's 'Timeless Digital Awards'.

Siddharth is currently wooing audience with his role in TV show " Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga".