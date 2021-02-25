Bigg Boss 14 might have come to an end, but the memories attached to it will forever be special. Out of the many wow moments this season, one of the major highlights was Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's love story. When Aly had entered the reality show as a wild card contestant for Jasmin, they tagged their equation as just friendship. But slowly and steadily, they started getting close to one other and from there on started a prem kahani. The lovebirds are not much into PDA, but still gave fans enough aww moments to cherish. [Exclusive] Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Says Jasmin Bhasin Is Not A ‘Negative’ Player on the Reality Show!

And so on the occasion of Aly's birthday today (Feb 25), we thought of compiling a few romantic scenes, the two flashed on national TV on Bigg Boss 14. FYI, out of love and admiration, their fans call them JasLy. Right from the heartwrenching time when Jasmin was evicted from the show to their cutesy time spent on BB, all are a must-see. Check it out. Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Rakhi Sawant’s Pardesiya, JasLy’s Chemistry, Nora Fatehi’s Hot Moves – Dance Performances We Can’t Wait To Watch Tonight!

The Rahul and Anjali Moment!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

Their Kitchen Romance!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

Emo Time, Courtesy JasLy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

When He Went Bonkers On Her Entry!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

Hero & Heroine No 1!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

When Aly Could Not Stop His Tears On Jasmin's Elimination!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

The Chemistry Filled Performance On Grand Finale Night!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

That's it, guys! These are some of the best lovey-dovey moments of the couple which fans will never forget. The two stood for each other in tough times on Bigg Boss 14 and proved that they are more than just friends. On February 23, JasLY were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they had jetted off to Kashmir to spend Aly's birthday amid the snowy hills. HBD, Aly Goni. Stay tuned!

