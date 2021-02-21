Bigg Boss 14 grand finale will be aired within a few hours and all eyes on who will win this year? Having said that, as per our poll, it is going to be Rubina Dilaik VS Rahul Vaidya where the former will take away the trophy home. However, ahead of the big night, makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the show for the one last time. Right from releasing Rakhi Sawant's sizzling dance on 'Pardesiya', Nora Fatehi's grooving on 'Garmi', Rahul and Rubina's 'Allah Duhai Hai' to Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's romantic dance, BB 14 finale looks wow. Bigg Boss 14 Winner: Rubina Dilaik VS Rakhi Sawant – Ranking the Finalists on Who Has the Best Chance To Emerge Champion!

Apart from this, if reports are to be believed than Madhuri Dixit will also make it to the finale and declare the top four contestants. However, that's not it, as every year, Bigg Boss also adds a twist and brings a bag full of money on the finale and one contestant and take the moolah and leave the competition. Many surprises and one winner, Salman Kha hosted show's last day seems quite interesting by the promos. Bigg Boss 14: Google Declares Rubina Dilaik As The WINNER Of Salman Khan's Controversial Reality Show Ahead Of The Grand Finale!

Rakhi Sawant's Hot Dance!

Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya's Attitude Filled Moves!

First-Class Performance!

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's Chemistry Is Wow!

Nora Fatehi To Go All 'Garmi' Tonight!

Earlier, Bigg Boss was supposed to end in January itself, but makers extended it, as they had introduced the challengers twist to the show. Among the challengers, only Rakhi is the one who made it to the top five by serving pure entertainment. Who do you think will win? Tell us your view in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

