American Horror Story Spin-Off Series Ordered at FX, Show to Have New Story Each Episode

American Horror Story Season 10 Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

FX has officially greenlit a spin-off series to writer Ryan Murphy's critically-acclaimed show "American Horror Story". Titled "American Horror Stories", the new show is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode. According to Variety, Murphy discussed the show in a Zoom call with some core “American Horror Story” cast members, who are expected to feature in the new series. American Horror Story Creator Ryan Murphy Confirms He is Working on Scream Queens Season 3.

The creator had previously the teased the new show in a post on Instagram last week. The development comes after the network renewed "AHS", its most-watched original series, through season 13 in January. American Horror Story Season 10’s Weather-Dependent Theme Might Change, Confirms Ryan Murphy

The current and 10th season of the show was scheduled for a release this year, but owing to the coronavirus-led shutdown, it is unclear if the show completed shooting and will make its annual October date.