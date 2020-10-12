After dodging speculation for a very long time, actress Anita Hassanandani recently confirmed that she and hubby Rohit Reddy are indeed expecting their first child. The actress took to Instagram to share a video where they traced their journey from meeting to becoming friends to Rohit proposing, their marriage and now, well on their way to motherhood. Anita Hassanandani Opens Up On Her Pregnancy, Says Work Will Take Backseat As Motherhood Will Be The Priority.

And now, Anita, who is well into her second trimester, also successfully anaged to hide her baby bump until she decided to announce the good news to her fans. And in a cheeky moment, Anita recently took to Instagram to prove that she managed to fool one and all atleast 4 times with her loose, stylish and comfy clothing. Anita Hassanandani – Rohit Reddy Expecting First Child! Actress Says, ‘We Wanted To Settle With A Baby This Year And It Happened Perfectly’ (Watch Video).

Check Out Her Post Below:

Anita, recently opened up about her pregnancy and said, "We had never felt the pressure to start a family from either of our families. However, after 'Nach Baliye', we felt that we were ready to embrace parenthood. With the lockdown, the timing seemed perfect. We got to spend a lot of time with each other and decided to go for it. At the end of the day, it’s God’s plan and Rohit and I can’t be more excited about it.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2020 04:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).