There might be many things to worry about this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, but there’s also some special reasons for a few celebrity couples to rejoice and leave aside all the worries. There are many couples across industries who have announced about their pregnancy and some have even welcomed their little bundle of love. Well, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are the two happy souls who are all set to welcome their first child together. The duo took to social media and shared the good news with their fans yesterday. Since then the parents-to-be are showered with congratulatory messages. Anita Hassanandani Announces Pregnancy With Hubby Rohit Reddy, Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Watch Video).

Today, Anita Hassanandani has shared another video in which she and her husband Rohit Reddy mentioned how they wanted to have a baby in 2020 and how the timing set perfectly. The actress said, “It just felt like the perfect timing. We have been together for 10 years, out of which we have been married for seven years. We were absolutely ready. We wanted to settle with a baby this year and it happened perfectly.” While sharing the video, she wrote, “The journey to becoming parents will always be a special one for us. As parents-to-be, we want nothing but the best for our baby. The preparation for the arrival of the baby has gladly been the centre of our attention.”

Anita Hassanandani And Rohit Reddy Expecting First Child

The lovely couple Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy had tied the knot in 2013 in Goa. We wish the duo a memorable journey ahead!

