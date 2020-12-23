Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has been headlining the news for one thing or another. Be it her indirect dig at Rhea Chakraborty or her many tributes to the young actor, Ankita has always been dragged in controversies regarding Sushant. Something very similar happened when the actress celebrated her birthday with her close friends and family. In the many videos and photos that she shared on social media, people spotted Sandip Ssingh and did not take it very well. Ankita Lokhande Celebrates Her 36th Birthday With Vicky Jain And Close Pals! Pavitra Rishtra Actress Shares Video, Photos From The Midnight Bash.

For everyone who has followed Sushant's death case, knows how Sandip was one of the suspects involved in his death. While this hasn't been proven yet, Sandip received major backlash from Sushant's fans for his alleged association with the case. He was present at Ankita Lokhande's intimate birthday celebration and fans thought that it wasn't very appropriate on her side. They trolled her to an extent where she has to react to it.

Posting a cryptic story on her Instagram, Ankita wrote about how hate makes a person look ugly. She posted another story that read, "I am a stable being. If people say negative about me… I know it’s just their opinion… created based on their sanskaars… or based on their mood today. Their opinion reflects their reality, not mine. I remain stable as I know who I am." Ankita Lokhande Remembers Sushant SIngh Rajput, Says 'Keep Smiling Wherever You Are.'

Ankita Lokhande's Cryptic Post (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Talking about the birthday party, it was attended by her boyfriend Vicky Jain and we also spotted her friends - Rashami Desai, Vikas Gupta, Aparna Dixit, etc celebrating her day. Ankita was looking glamorous in a golden bodycon dress as she enjoyed the cake-cutting ceremony followed by a dance party.

Amidst the hate, Ankita Lokhande received a lot of love from her industry friends as well. Many dropped comments and extended birthday wishes for the actress. Asha Negi, Karanvir Bohra, Karishma Tanna, Minal Mogam, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Kratika S Dheer, Amruta Khanvilkar and many others wished the gorgeous Pavitra Rishta fame actress with cute messages.

