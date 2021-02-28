Actor Ankur Bhatia, who garnered praise for his role of Sangram Singh in web series Aarya, is looking forward to his line-up of projects this year. The actor has also been part of films such as Sarbjit and Haseena Parkar but Aarya took his popularity to greater heights. Now, Ankur will be seen in the sequel of both Aarya and Crackdown and the actor is thrilled. Aarya: Ankur Bhatia Shares Experience of Playing Sushmita Sen’s On-Screen Brother in Upcoming Hotstar Series.

Ankur says, "It is a great start to 2021 with these big projects, being a part of both Aarya 2 and Crackdown 2 is really special as the love and the appreciation I have received through these shows is unimaginable and has in true sense established me as an actor. I am very excited to be a part of the second installations of both Aarya and Crackdown." Crackdown's First Look Out: Apoorva Lakhia's Digital Debut Stars Saquib Salem, Iqbal Khan and Shriya Pilgaonkar In An Espionage Drama.

The actor has already started shooting for the sequel of Aarya and is currently shooting in Rajasthan. The film will also see actress Sushmita Sen reprise her role. While details of his role in ace Crackdown have been kept under wraps, audience remembers Ankur as the negative shade of Pakistani Army Chief in the first season of the series.

