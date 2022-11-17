Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa has managed to rule the first position for quite sometime now but now, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has taken over the roost. Checkout the BARC Reports of the week and where do your favourite television shows stand on the TRP charts below. BARC TRP Ratings of Hindi Serials for This Week 2022: Anupamaa Rules the Top Position; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Newly Launched Faltu Follow the Lead!

Standing on top of the list is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin with a rating of 2.8. The Star Plus show features Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt in the leading roles. Anupamaa on Star Plus also has a rating of 2.8 put Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has beaten the show with its reach which is two points more. While Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a reach of 4.2, Anupamaa stands at 4.0.

Star Plus show Imlie, which has taken a leap has a TRP of 2.2. The daily soap stars Seerat Kapoor, Karan Vora and Megha Chakraborty. BARC Report: Anupamaa Maintains Its Top Spot on the TRP Chart Followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and Others.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus which boasts of Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant as the prime cast has a TRP of 2.2. Faltu, has recently released and stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja in titular roles. It has a rating of 2.2. It has dipped with a point as it earlier stood at 2.3.

