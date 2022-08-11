Star Plus show Anupamaa recently showcased Anuj meeting with a terrible accident and this will change Anupamaa’s fate forever! As Anupamaa finds out she, along with Toshu, Bapuji, Samar and GK will go on a hunt to find Anuj but will fail. Following this drama, Anuj will be shown bedridden. Anupamaa Spoiler Update: Kavya To Be Exposed for Pushing Vanraj off the Cliff in Star Plus’ Popular Drama?

We also reported how the drama is going to get extremely exciting as Kavya will once again turn a vamp in the show. While Vanraj and Aunj will be fighting, Kavya will be questioned by Ankush and his family and will be shocked to know that Kavya was aware of the turbulent relationship between them. When Anupamaa asks Kavya to come out with the truth, the latter will admit that she followed Anuj and Vanraj to the cliff where she saw the duo engage in a fight. Anupamaa Spoiler Update: Anupamaa Becomes the CEO of Kapadia Empire Post Anuj Kapadia’s Paralysis in Star Plus Popular Show!

Now the whole drama will revolve around whether Kavya is involved in the entire scenario and is the one who pushed Vanraj off the cliff and if Anuj sacrificed himself to save Vanraj! Now, in the upcoming track, Anupamaa will be seen in a dilemma to save Vanraj. The doctors will soon inform that Vanraj is getting better but Anuj’s life is in danger. Now, as Vanraj will gain consciousness he will recall holding Anuj’s hand when he was about to fall off the cliff however, Anupamaa will end up assuming that Vanraj pushed Anuj.

It will be interesting to see how Vanraj proves himself innocent and how the dynamics between Anupamaa and the Shah house change after this incident! How excited are you to watch the drama ahead? Let us know in the comments below!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2022 09:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).