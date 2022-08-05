Star Plus show Anupamaa currently showcases a high voltage drama. It was only recently that we witnessed Anupamaa’s decision to leave the Shah house as she was terribly insulted by her daughter Pakhi. While Kavya, Rakhi Dave and Nandini supported Anupamaa and felt bad, the other family members just wanted her to leave the house. Furthermore, there has also been some romance brewing between Anupamaa and Anuj. Anupamaa and Anuj have decided to start their life on a clean slate. We also are witnessing that Pakhi realizes her mistake and mends differences with Anupamaa. Anupamaa Spoiler Update: Anupamaa Gets the Shock of Her Life As Anuj Kapadia Meets With a Terrible Accident!

Well, the drama is going to get all the more interesting now following Raksha Bandhan celebrations. We also reported that Anuj will soon meet with a terrible accident and will be paralysed. Now, the responsibility of handling Anuj’s house and business will fall in the hands of Anupamaa. She will soon be seen taking over the Kapadia empire and becoming the CEO of the company. In the process, she will make new enemies in the form of Barkha, who is already competitive with her. Ankush and Barkha will seek Anuj’s health as an opportunity to take over the company and this is when Anupamaa will be seen fighting back. Anupamaa Spoiler Update: Anupamaa To Reunite With the Shah Family for Rakhi Celebrations.

It will be interesting to see what drama unfolds next in Anupamaa and how Anuj’s ladylove will search for him and bring him back to life. How excited are you to watch the drama ahead? Let us know in the comments below!

