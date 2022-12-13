Rupali Ganguly-starrer daily soap Anupamaa is keeping the audience hooked because of its plot and Rupali's strong-headed character in the show. Anupamaa believes in handling everything herself, but her nature is becoming a reason for creating differences with her husband Anuj Kapadia (played by Gaurav Khanna). Anupamaa Promo: Anuj and Anupamaa To Come at Loggerheads; Big Twist Ahead! (Watch Video).

Anupamaa's daughter Pakhi (played by Muskaan Bamne) and son-in-law Adhik (Adhik Mehta) are facing certain issues in their mariage which is keeping her occupied and Anuj wants to help her with it. But she refuses to take his help saying that she can do it all on her own. BARC TRP Ratings of Hindi Serials for This Week 2022: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Dethrones Anupamaa From the Top Spot; Check Out Top 5 Serials Here.

Anuj said: "In all these issues, you are forgetting yourself, your husband and your daughter whom you brought home." Anupamaa apologised but asserted that Pakhi is her daughter and she cannot ignore her and will do everything necessary. Is it the beginning of certain differences between Anuj and Anupamaa? Or she will sort out the issues. Anupamaa airs at 10 p.m. on Star Plus.

