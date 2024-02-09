Actress Anushka Sen, known for her roles in TV shows like Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli and Balveer, thrilled fans by unveiling her new home on Instagram. Sharing photos alongside her parents, the young actor expressed gratitude, calling it a 'dream come true' moment. The images offer a sneak peek into their new abode, captioned with joyous remarks by Sen. Anushka Sen Dons a Three-Piece Ivory Co-Ord Ensemble As She Gets Appointed As the Honorary Brand Ambassador of Korean Tourism (See Pics).

Anushka Sen's Instagram Post

