Dev Joshi, who became a household name with the popular Sab TV superhero show Baalveer, has embarked on a new journey in his life. The actor-turned-pilot took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday (January 21) to inform the joyous news of his engagement. Sharing a picture of his fiance Aarti, Dev first shared a video with the caption, "And we decided on forever! Here's to a lifetime of love, laughter, and countless beautiful memories together." In the video, their faces are not revealed; only their hands are shown against the backdrop of Lord Ganesha's idol at a temple. In another post, Dev shared an adorable picture with his fiancee, Aarti. The duo seems to have got engaged at a temple in Nepal. They twinned in traditional red scarfs, with Rudraksha malas around their necks. The post was captioned, "Together in faith, love and life!" Akhil Akkineni Gets Engaged to Zainab Ravdjee Ahead of Brother Naga Chaitanya’s Wedding to Sobhita Dhulipala.

‘Baalveer’ Actor Dev Joshi Gets Engaged in Nepal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dev Joshi (@devjoshi28)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)