Television actor Dev Joshi, best known for his role in Baalveer, has tied the knot with Aarti in a beautiful wedding ceremony. The wedding took place on February 25 in Nepal. Dev, 24, took to Instagram to share glimpses of their special day, posting a series of beautiful wedding photos. Expressing his joy, he captioned the post, “25/2/25, A date to remember forever!” Prajakta Koli Aka ‘MostlySane’ Marries Her Boyfriend Vrishank Khanal After 13 Years of Dating; Check Out FIRST Pictures of the Newlyweds!

Dev Joshi and Aarti Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dev Joshi (@devjoshi28)

