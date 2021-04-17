Bigg Boss 14 housemate and actress Arshi Khan says with the rise in Covid-19 cases, she is concerned about the farmers who continue protesting against the government. "I'm traveling to Ludhiana from the Capital. I heard our farmers are still on a protest. Arshi Khan: Was Not Serious About My Career Before Bigg Boss.

I feel worried about them as Covid-19 cases are increasing. I want to request the government to fulfil their wish at the earliest possible and help them to return home safely," says Arshi. Arshi Khan to Reportedly Have Her Swayamvar on TV After Rakhi Sawant and Shehnaaz Gill.

"I have a lot of respect for our farmers. They are like my family and I will always stand with them they need me. I'm praying for them in this holly month of Ramadan. I wish God brings back the peace and prosperity of our country," she adds.

