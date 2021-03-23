After Bigg Boss 14, Arshi Khan might once again be seen in another reality show. However, this one is going to be all about her. Well, if reports are to be believed then Arshi will have her own swayamvar on television. Yes, she will go the Rakhi Sawant, Ratan Rajput and Shehnaaz Gill way to find a suitable match for herself. Arshi entered this year's Bigg Boss as a challenger and her antics did churn TRPs for the makers. And maybe that is one of the reasons why she has been approached for a swayamvar. Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan Evicted From Salman Khan’s Reality Show.

A source close to the project told Times of India, “Makers are already ahead on the show. After Shenaaz Gill’s swayamvar, the channel wants the season to be a hit on the TRP chart. While Arshi’s antics has bought in a good TRP for Bigg Boss, it’s expected her swayamvar will also grab eyeballs.”Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan Decides to Quit the Show After Salman Khan Blasts at Her for Provoking Vikas Gupta (Watch Video).

The scoop does not end there as the show is reported to be titled Aayenge Tere Sajna and will be hosted by none other than Rahul Mahajan. Meanwhile, when India.com reached out to the actress, she stayed mum on the same. Apart from Bigg Boss 14, she was also part of Bigg Boss 11. So, are you excited if the report comes out to be true? Stay tuned!

