Arti Singh Opens Up On Her Current Equation With Sidharth Shukla, Says 'Post Bigg Boss 13, We Haven't Even Spoken With Each Other'

Arti Singh, Sidharth Shukla (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sidharth Shukla did not take it kindly when Arti Singh was called his 'fixed deposit' inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. What the terms also meant was that no matter what, Arti Singh stood by Sidharth Shukla inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, despite Sid's rude behaviour towards her all those times when he was not defending her. In fact, it can be recalled that Sidharth and Arti were also rumoured to be more than friends before they entered the BB13 house and Arti's sis-in-law Kashmera Shah also wanted the pair to get together IRL. Bigg Boss 13: Samir Soni Slams Sidharth Shukla for Hurling Abuses at Arti Singh, Says, ‘It Would Be Setting Terrible Precedence if He Wins’.

However, Arti had said it then too and once again she says the same thing, that she and Sidharth Shukla are way better off as friends and not a couple as their temperaments don't match.

And she repeated the same in her recent interview. In a conversation with TOI, Arti was quoted as saying, "Sidharth and I are great friends and it showed inside the house. Post ‘Bigg Boss 13’, however, we haven't even spoken with each other. He is a good guy and although we are friends, I don't see the two of us ever becoming a couple because temperamentally, we are different. Sidharth is not short-tempered; it is the situation in the house that made us all frustrated. He is a nice guy and that's why we always supported each other." Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh Go the Aashiqui 2 Way, Share a Romantic Moment Under the Jacket (Watch Video).

In another recent live interaction, Arti had expressed her wish to work with Sidharth Shukla. About that, the actress told the daily, "I was asked to pick who I would like to work with from among the ‘BB13’ housemates and I felt Sidharth would be ideal because he is a friend as well as a good actor." Well, if only Sidharth and Arti were a couple!! Call it wishful thinking.