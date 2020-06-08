Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Look Absolutely In Love In Khyaal Rakhya Kar's New Poster, Former Shares A Cute BTS Video As Well (Watch Video)

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana in Khyaal Rakhya Kar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

What Bigg Boss 13 has given us all (apart from a daily dose of headaches due to the contestants' constant fights) is some awesome pairings. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill and some fans even started pairing up Sidharth with his Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Rashami Desai inside the house. And from the above-mentioned pairs, the one that is real and absolutely in love with each other, is Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. Khyaal Rakhya Kar Poster Out: Himanshi Khurana Looks Totally Smitten By Beau Asim Riaz In Their Second Music Video (View Pic).

The popular pair who are absolutely in love, have already gifted their fans a music video, Kalla Sohna Nai, which was a sweet and cute number. And now, their next music video is just around the corner. Titled Khyaal Rakhya Kar, the video seems to be an out and out romantic number that will release on June 10, 2020. Asim Riaz's Latest Post Puts Lovers' Tiff Rumours To Rest, BB13 Hunk Shares A Glimpse of Music Video With Ladylove Himanshi Khurana (View Post).

Himanshi even went ahead to share the second poster of their music video where she is seen sitting content in her lover's (Asim) arms while he shows her something.

Check Out The Poster Below:

Asim Riaz also took to his Instagram to share a BTS clip of him and Himanshi dancing to the song. Yes, he offered a glimpse of the song and we love the small look that we like already. In the video he is seen lovingly dancing with Himanshi and dipping her. Awww.... Bigg Boss 13's Lovebirds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Look Fashionably Chic In Their Recent Photoshoot For a Magazine (View Pics).

Check Out The Video Below:

Love was destined to happen for both Asim and Himanshi after they met in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Asim first fell in love with Himanshi when she was engaged to her boyfriend of 9 years. However, Asim's love eventually called out to Himanshi, who returned into the Bigg Boss house only to have broken up with her fiance and professed her love for Asim. Could it get filmier than that?