Asur Actress Ridhi Dogra Reveals the Reason Why She Walked Out Of Sasural Simar Ka Audition (Read Details)

Ridhi Dogra has been a popular face from the world of television from quite some time now. The actress rose to fame by playing the role of Priya from Star Plus serial, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? (2010). That's not it, as, after the said drama, she also was seen in daily soaps like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Qayamat Ki Raat and many more. However, did you know that Ridhi was also offered Sasural Simar Ka which starred Dipika Kakar. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Dogra went back in time and shared how she auditioned for Colors TV show, Sasural Simar Ka, but walked out of the same. A Married Woman Teaser: Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra's Same Sex Love Story in ALT Balaji Series Looks Promising (Watch Video).

The actress talked about how she was not comfortable wearing a pallu onscreen and so she declined the offer. On being quizzed if she is proud of the choices she made until now in her career. She answered, "I remember there was a time when I was very new to the industry. I remember I knew a creative from my first show and she called me for an audition and there was a pallu on my head and I asked them why am I wearing a pallu. She told me that is the character and I walked out. That show was Sasural Simar Ka which went on for many years."

For the unversed, Sasural Simar Ka starred Dipika Kakar, Avika Gor, Shoaib Ibrahim and others and was a huge hit. However, Ridhi has no hard feelings for not signing the show. "Though that was a big show, in hindsight I never felt bad about not taking up that show. So, I am proud of my choices. I am very happy with the way things have panned out for me. I have always believed that I am here to stay. I am an actor forever," she added. Asur: 5 Reasons Why You Should Be Checking Out Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra’s Web-Series.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ridhi will be seen in Eka Kapoor's web-series titled A Married Woman where she plays a homosexual character opposite Monica Dogra. The show is based on Manju Kapur's novel which is set against the backdrop of Babri Masjid demolition in 1992. Stay tuned!