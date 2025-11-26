The teaser of the upcoming streaming show Aukaat Ke Bahar was unveiled on Tuesday. The show is a youth drama, and marks the acting debut of viral digital creator Elvish Yadav. It is set in a prestigious college in Delhi, and explores identity, ambition, and the complicated nature of young relationships through the story of Rajveer Ahlawat, who is a 19-year-old boy from Safidon, Haryana, whose world tilts after one defining moment changes how everyone sees him. ‘Aukaat Ke Bahar’ Teaser: ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ Winner Elvish Yadav To Make His Acting Debut as a Desi Jaat in Amazon MX Player’s Upcoming Campus Drama (Watch Video).

The teaser starts off with a striking visual of Rajveer in his boxing gear, framing him as someone who meets life head-on. It then cuts to a sweeping angle of him standing alone on the vast campus he’s about to claim for himself. From there, the footage drops viewers into the pulse of his new reality: hostel madness, campus politics, sharp-tongued banter, and adrenaline-heavy boxing scenes.

Watch ‘Aukaat Ke Bahar’ Teaser:

The teaser gives the glimpses of the world he’s stepping into, a place fuelled by hierarchy, privilege, and the unspoken demand to constantly prove your worth. Within those flashes lies a hint of the humiliation that pushes Rajveer into a reckless choice, setting the tone for a story driven by pride, love, and consequence.

The show also stars Nikhil Vijay, Hetal Gada, and Malhaar Rathod in pivotal roles. With its mix of familiar faces, strong youth energy, and a rooted North Indian backdrop, the OTT show brings a fresh, contemporary edge to the college-drama landscape.

Elvish Yadav is one of India’s YouTubers and reality-TV stars. He is known for his edgy roast-style content. In 2023, he won Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a wildcard contestant. Elvish Yadav Seeks Premanand Maharaj Guruji’s Blessings at His Vrindavan Ashram; ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ Winner Promises To Chant ‘Radha’ 10,000 Times a Day After Sage’s Spiritual Guidance (Watch Video).

Aukaat Ke Bahar will soon be available to stream on Amazon MX Player.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Youtube/ Amazon MX Player ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2025 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).