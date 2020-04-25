Baarish 2 Teaser: Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi's Passionate Lovestory in ALTBalaji Series Is Beautiful But Filled With Hardships (Watch Video)

Baarish 2 Teaser (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ekta Kapoor is back with another season of her much-loved story on ALTBalaji, Baarish 2. The series features Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi in the lead. The fans had loved the first season featuring them. Their characters of Anuj and Gauravi received lots of love from the netizens, compelling Kapoor to shell out another intense and romantic season. The teaser of the same is finally here! What could be a better time to release the new season's teaser than this! Asha Negi's Reaction to Break-Up Rumours With Rithvik Dhanjani is 'What The F**k' (See Post).

In the new teaser, we see the two starting off their romance, goofiness and passion. However, things change in their lives and they start questioning their bond. In one of the scenes it is shown that they head towards a divorce. Veteran actor Jeetendra shows his presence in the series, who is seen giving elderly advice to the characters. Check out the video below.

Baarish 2 Teaser:

Baarish toh bas ek bahana tha, phirse Anuj aur Gauravi ko paas jo aana tha! Kya iss baar bhi baarish likhegi #AnuVi ki destiny? Watch the trailer for #Baarish Season 2 on 29th April, on #ALTBalaji@ektarkapoor #JeetendraKapoor @TheSharmanJoshi @AshaNegi7 @TheRealPriya pic.twitter.com/1PLtWjshkJ — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) April 25, 2020

By the video glimpse of the new season, it looks interesting one to look forward to! The season 2 will be seen on the streaming platform on April 29. It has to be seen whether #AnuVi get the same love and warmth that they got during the first season. And if we go by what we just saw, they are bound to! Tell us your thoughts on the season's glimpse in the comments section below. Stay tuned.