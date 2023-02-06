Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a fresh new chapter, and the last episode of Nakuul Mehta’s Ram Kapoor and Disha Parmar’s Priya Sood’s mature love story will air on February 6. The makers teased the new phase of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, with a 20-year leap and hinted at the new beginning from February 7 on Sony TV. The new leg of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 will feature Niti Taylor (as Prachi Kapoor) and Randeep Rai (as Raghav) in the lead and hints at the story of a one-sided love story. And while fans are showering social media with all praises and love for the journey and love that RaYa has brought on screen, we cannot help but relook at some of the most impactful and loveable RaYa moments in the show till now!

Let's go down memory lane and take a look at some of the best RaYa moments till now!

Washroom Scene

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 began as a mature love story between a romantic Ram Kapoor and the practical and cynical Priya Sood. However, very early on in the show, Ram and Priya have an unintentional encounter where he comforts a vulnerable Priya in a way that only Ram Kapoor from Bandra could. And it has to be one of the most cherished RaYa moments of the show. So much so that the makers actually gave fans a fun and cute recreation of this classic in Ram’s amnesia phase! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram and Priya Aka #RaYa Give Us Major Life Lessons! (View Post).

Ram’s First 'I Love You'

One of the biggest happy surprises on Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 was the sneak peek of Ram finally confessing his feelings for Priya in an extremely stressful situation. This episode continues to remind people of the sheer brilliance of Nakuul Mehta, the actor.

Drunk, Vulnerable Priya (Holi)

While RaYa fans have made peace with the sceptical and cynical Priya, everyone loves Priya without inhibitions, and she can speak her mind. And for the initial part of the show, this only happened with Drunk Priya. One of the best drunk vulnerable Priya and Ram interactions has to be the Holi episode, where she hints at her emotions for Ram and her insecurities!

Priya’s Birthday

While #RaYaKaSafar has been full of ups and downs, the show constantly gave fans small nuggets of love and togetherness between the couple that kept us going. And this is one such scene which lives rent-free in our hearts.

The RaYa reunion

While there are far too many moments to pick from as the last clip, this has to be a big sigh of relief for RaYa fans. When, after all the challenges, manipulations, self-doubts, lies, deceits, plotting and amnesia, Ram and Priya finally come together!

Bonus: Ram & Priya’s Reminder of What Love Is

As the show inched towards the farewell of Nakuul and Disha, this beautiful clip from the show beautifully captured the #RaYa journey and needs to be on this list.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, in its new and revamped phase, will begin on February 7 on Sony TV at 8 pm.

