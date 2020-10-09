In the age of digital India, the young generation of the country seems to be using the internet for good deeds instead of doing good deeds. The 'producer mafia gang' in Bollywood is responsible for this. There is no doubt that the 'Hotshots' webseries app launched abroad is part of that. The short films shown through this webseries are obscene. Which the young generation of the country is forgetting. Anil Mahajan, president of the Web Media Association Mumbai, is going to lodge a complaint with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for an inquiry into the allegations.

Anil Mahajan while giving information said that. These hot shots are short film pornographic broadcasts through the Entertainment webseries app. Through this web series, the young generation of the country is being misunderstood. Some Bollywood producer mafia is using these things to grow their own business. But, considering the country, who is going to stop him or not? This question has also been raised by Anil Mahajan.

Meanwhile, some social activists and some conscious people working in Bollywood have lodged a complaint in the office of Web Media Association President Anil Mahajan. Regarding the complaint, Anil Mahajan said, "Has the web series 'Hotshots' got legal permission from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting?" If so, a copy should be given to the Web Media Association. Meanwhile, money laundering is also likely to be carried out by some producer mafia gangs taking advantage of foreign citizenship. 'Ban on 'Hotshots' web-series app?

Speaking further, Anil Mahajan said, "Hotshot app is illegal." In this regard, we, on behalf of Web Media Association Mumbai, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhavji Thackeray and Maharashtra Director General of Police S. K. Ritsar will lodge a complaint with Jaiswal. Mahajan also said that a press conference would be held on behalf of the Webmedia Association Mumbai to demand a ban on 'Hotshots' app in India.