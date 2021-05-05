Actress Sonia Balani makes her digital debut in the upcoming Bhopal To Vegas, and she says her character shows how to follow a dream and lead life on own terms. The Detective Didi fame actress plays Rashmi in the series, a character she describes as "a fearless and vivacious young girl who wants to be successful while doing something she enjoys". OTT Releases of The Week: Brad Rau’s Star Wars–The Bad Batch on Disney+ Hotstar, Lee Bo-Young’s Mine on Netflix, Dhanush’s Karnan on Amazon Prime Video and More.

"She is smart and carefree, and takes risks unlike other girls her age. I admired her in many ways, and couldn't have asked for a better start to my digital innings. My character and the story are both relatable and funny, and also deliver a subtle message on following your dreams, being passionate about what you do, and falling in love the way you want," said Sonia.

Bhopal To Vegas also features Arun Sharma and Ahan Nirban, and will release on Disney+ Hotstar on May 7.

