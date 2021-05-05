The Rob Savage-directed horror flick Host is all set to release on OTT on May 7. The found footage horror film was shot completely during lockdown last year. The English language film will release in India across four languages, including subsequent release later in May in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Evil Eye Trailer: Producer Priyanka Chopra's Horror Film Embedded With Indian Superstitions Will Give You the Chills (Watch Video).

After its success in the US, Savage's film caught the attention of Blumhouse, the production company behind the likes of Paranormal Activity, Happy Death Day, and The Purge. Last year, the filmmaker went on to sign a three-picture deal. Bhoot Part One the Haunted Ship: 11 WTF Moments in Vicky Kaushal’s Horror Film (SPOILER ALERT).

Check Out the Trailer Below:

"Host is a well-crafted, anxiety-inducing thrill-ride from start to finish with an electrifying dose of horror," said Avinaash Jumani, CEO of PictureWorks, which will release the film on Amazon Prime Video in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2021 09:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).