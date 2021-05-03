May 2021 has just started and with cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes being shut down. OTT releases are the one we look for to keep ourselves entertained in the times of COVID-19 pandemic. There are many interesting series and movies releasing on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. Talking about the biggest release of the week, it would be Karnan, which is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 9. Produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu and helmed by Mari Selvaraj. The plotline of the film is imprecisely influenced from the 1995 Kodiyankulam caste violence, which happened in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu. The film stars Dhanush, Yogi Babu, Lal, Azhagam Perumal, Natarajan Subramaniam, Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli in lead roles. Karnan Teaser: Dhanush Arrives as a Saviour and We Are Intrigued To Know What Happens Next (Watch Video).

Another big release of the week would be Mine, which is all set to stream on Netflix from May 8. Directed by Lee Na-Jeong and written by Baek Mi-kyeong. The korean mystery-series is a story of women who try to find their real identity, after freeing themselves from prejudices in the world. It stars Lee Bo-young, Seo-hyeong Kim, Soo-jung Ye, Hyun-jun Jung and more. Coming to another mega release it would be Star Wars–The Bad Batch, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from May 4. The animated-series created by Dave Filoni features Dee Bradley Baker, Ming-Na Wen, Ness Bautista, Noshir Dalal, Stephen Stanton in the cast. Disney+ Hotstar has recently launched a series of short-format titles called Quix shows. It will provide easy viewing entertainment from May 7, and you might not want to miss them also. Star Wars: The Bad Batch to Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar From May 4!

Let's quickly take a complete look at the series and movies releasing on the OTT platforms this week:

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Selena S2: May 4, 2021

2. Lava Ka Dhaava: May 5, 2021

3. Jupiter's Legacy: May 7, 2021

4. Mine: May 8, 2021 | Korean Drama

5. Girl from Nowhere S2: May 7, 2021 | Thai

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Star Wars - The Bad Batch: May 4, 2021

2. Murder Meri Jaan: May 7, 2021 | Quix

3. Bamini & Boys : May 7, 2021 | Quix

4. Hamara Bar Happy Hour: May 7, 2021 | Quix

5. Mukesh Jasoos: May 7, 2021 | Quix

6. Teen Do Paanch: May 7, 2021 | Quix

4. Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele: May 9, 2021

Apple TV+

1. Mythic Quest S2: May 7, 2021

MX Player

1. Ramyug: May 7, 2021

OHO Gujarati

1. Vitthal Teedi: May 7, 2021 | Guajarati

Hoichoi

1. Subharambha: May 7, 2021 | Bengali

Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. And Tomorrow The Entire World: May 6, 2021| German

2. Milestone: May 7, 2021 | Multi-Lingual (Hindi, Punjabi, Kashmiri)

3. Monster: May 7, 2021

Amazon Prime Video

1. The Boy from Medelline: May 7, 2021

2. Karnan: May 9, 2021 | Tamil

Aha Video

1. Ardha Shatabdham: May 7, 2021 | Telugu

2. Thank you Brother: May 7, 2021 | Telugu

So which series/films are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Stay tuned to know about every upcoming OTT releases of the week!

