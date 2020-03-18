Big Brother Germany Contestants Cry As They Learn About The Coronavirus Pandemic on LIVE TV

Big Brother Germany (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It is a strange time for reality shows like Big Brother, for the contestants are isolated in a small house without any information about the current happenings of the world. So, Big Brother Germany contestants had absolutely no idea about the Coronavirus pandemic that the world is currently fighting with. The channel decided to tell the contestants about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on live TV in a special episode. Tom Hanks Discharged from Hospital and is in Self-quarantine at Home After COVID-19 Treatment, Wife Rita Wilson Still Hospitalised.

Big Brother Germany began its run on February 6, and at the time, the virus was not the pandemic it is today. New contestants entered the house subsequently, but as per house rules, they were disallowed from sharing any outside world info with the housemates. In fact, the same is the fate for Big Brother Canada, which started on March 6, and Big Brother Brazil, which started on January 21.

So, the contestants of Big Brother Germany were told about the COVID-19 pandemic in an emotionally charged episode today. There was a doctor present on the sets and the contestants were allowed to ask questions. They were also allowed to ask questions like if their family members were okay. The houseguests were also made to watch one news special.

One Twitter said that the health experts were downplaying the situation on the show. The Twitter user also added that the contestants were mostly composed but confused. Another Twitter user added that some housemates got teary-eyed learning about the truth.

Some pictures from Big Brother Germany's live coronavirus special - a few housemates have shed tears but they're generally keeping their composure. The doctor spoke to them at length and is now taking their questions #BBDE #BigBrother pic.twitter.com/CayT9HgERj — bbspy (@bbspy) March 17, 2020

The HGs of Big Brother Germany are currently being informed about the coronavirus. So far they've seen a news special & they're asking questions now. IMO the host & a doctor are downplaying the situation (maybe to avoid self evictions). HGs are calm, but a bit confused... #bbcan8 pic.twitter.com/yS5r885TA3 — Michi #BBCAN8 (@Michi_BBnStuff) March 17, 2020

Big Brother Brazil contestants also learned about the situation yesterday.

big brother brazil contestants found out yesterday live on tv https://t.co/NY5DfTTpaG https://t.co/CSxnAzagej — Larissa (@larisgx) March 17, 2020

Big Brother Canada is relatively newer, so the housemates must have had a brief idea. But the declaration of the pandemic by WHO might still be a piece of news for them. And also the fact that the Canadian Prime Minister's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, has tested positive for the COVID-19. To avoid the spread of the virus, the eviction episodes of the show are being shot without the studio audience. The housemates did recently wonder why the sets sounded so quiet, with one housemate extending the idea that it might be soundproof - a clip that went viral on social media.

The contestants of Big Brother Australia, which is the latest to begin, were told on March 17 about the ongoing pandemic.