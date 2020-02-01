Shehnaaz once again tries talking to Sidharth but he asks her to get lost as there are only 15 days remaining. He tells Shehnaaz that he will be there for her in life if she ever needs him but otherwise he will never see her again. Sidharth asks Shehnaaz to not hug him and move away. She goes to Shehbaz who tells her that when she is not at fault, she should not go. But Shehnaaz once again goes and sleeps next to Sid and he tells her that there is nothing to talk about between them. Shehnaaz and Vikas talk about SidNaaz's fight and Vikas tries to influence Shehnaaz to always stand by Sidharth, as he too considers her a true friend. Shehnaaz then tells Vikas that even she gets hurt when Shukla bonds with Paras and Mahira. Himanshi tells Asim that she feels she is not the right girl for him and that he has options. But Asim tells her to not worry about him. Himanshi says that it affects her when people tell her to not trust Asim. He assures her that he will not change and that he is his real self in front of her. Rashami gives her two cents and tells Himanshi that she needs to see how Asim treats her and his values. Shehbaz tells Shehnaaz that Sid himself flips. Shehnaaz says that they conveniently use her flipping abilities in a positive or negative way as per their convenience. Devo tries to side with Sid and explains to Shehnaaz but she does not listen. Gill and Khurana then discuss the latter and Asim's relationship. Shehnaaz warns Sidharth against calling her flipping and suggesting that it shows her character. Sid questions her if she knows the meaning of character but Gill warns him and tells him that everyone flips in the house. She admits that she is a flipper and her argument with Sidharth grows manifold. Paras gets involved in the argument as well while Shehbaz, Mahira, Kashmera and Himanshi look on. Asim and Sidharth now have to promote Rashami and Mahira. After yelling at each other and promoting their respective contestants, Vikas chooses Mahira as the loyal contestant. Shefali announces Sidharth as the winner. Sid and Asim keep countering each other's points and Shehnaaz jumps in, asking Sid to back off and let Asim finish. When Sid replies rudely to her, she tells him that he had no right to say that flipping was her character and that he can't pass any comments on her. The fight blows out of proportion and SidNaaz trade some harsh words. Shehbaz picks Vishal and Sidharth does not appreciate the decision. Asim and Sidharth next promote the 'dil ka saaf' attribute related to Vishal Aditya Singh and Arti Singh. The duo puts forth their respective points and Shehbaz has to pick from Vishal and Arti. Sidharth then counters Asim by saying that just like Paras and Mahira stand by each other and says that flipping shows a person's character, which irks Shehnaaz Gill. Kashmera who is assigned as the buyer picks Paras Chhabra as the winner. Bigg Boss' next task sees two teams Sidharth and Asim and requires them to promote three qualities attributed to certain contestants and they have to promote them. Sid and Asim first try to sell Shehnaaz and Paras for the quality of being an honest player and their contribution to the game.

In a first of many that Bigg Boss 13 has seen, tonight's episode will not be the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan, but a regular day in the Bigg Boss house, with lots of activity. Firstly, the second round of the captaincy task will resume, that will see Vikas Gupta get angry on Kashmera Shah for flipping Shehbaz Gill who was supposed to be on his side. In anger, after he wins the round, Vikas ousts Arti Singh, which irks the lady. Later on, when the entire house plots against Vikas, he threatens them that he will make Mahira Sharma or Paras Chhabra the captain and his threats irk the entire house. Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Kisses Shehnaaz Gill 'Spider-Man' Style After She Gives Him Her 'Sar Ki Kasam' (Watch Video).

However, the attention shifts to the next round where during the collection of notes, Himanshi Khurana is knocked down and she falls unconscious. On realising that Himanshi is not breathings, Asim lifts her in his arms and takes her to the medical room. Stay Tuned! Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Preview: Himanshi Khurana Collapses During The Task, Asim Riaz Panics When She Does Not Breathe (Watch Video).