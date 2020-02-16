Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Asim Riaz Grabs the Second Spot, Gets Defeated by Winner Sidharth Shukla

Asim Riaz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All eyes were glued to Bigg Boss 13 grand finale, as tonight the winner of the current season was declared and it was none other than Sidharth Shukla who lifted the trophy. And then it was indeed a piece of sad news for all Asim Riaz fans as the Kashmiri boy made it to the second spot. Yep, the internet sensation who grabbed a lot of eyeballs thanks to his ah-mazing body was defeated by TV fame, Sidharth. His legion of fans was rooting for him to get crowned as the winner of the show but unfortunately, that did not happen. FYI, it was Asim who brought international fame to the current season when WWE wrestler, John Cena urged fans to #VoteForAsim. Bigg Boss 13 Winner is Asim Riaz Says LatestLY Poll; Beats Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill (Result Inside).

Also, no one knew Asim Riaz before he made it to the reality show. If you recollect the lad in the initial episodes of the show had no game plan and was indeed Sidharth Shukla’s puppet. But later, when he parted ways from Shukla, it was from there on, he created a mark for himself. From gymming all the day, standing with Rashami Desai as a true friend, loving Himanshi Khurana unconditionally to being this unfiltered himself, Asim gave it all to the current season. Bigg Boss 13 Winner Prediction: Here Are Top 5 Reasons Why Asim Riaz Deserves to Win the Reality Show!

Here Check Out Asim's Journey Below:

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how his relationship with Himanshi Khurana blooms outside the house. As on national TV, it was the lad who proposed her and also made her wear a ring. Well, coming to the young guy's career, we would love to see him doing some Bollywood films ahead. Stay tuned to LatestLY!