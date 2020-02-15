Bigg Boss 13 Winner is Asim Riaz Says LatestLY Poll; Beats Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill (Result Inside)

BB 13 Contestants Finale (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In a couple of hours the most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 will come to an end. The drama, fights, romance and whatnot, fans loved this season will no more be part of their lives. But having said that, avid viewers of the show are still waiting with bated breath to know who will be crowned as the winner of BB 13 on tonight's grand finale. Well, among the contestants locked inside the house, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz could be in the lead, as the two have an immense fan following outside. But before the host Salman Khan announces the winner, we at LatestLY thought of asking our readers, who according to them should win Bigg Boss? And we have the results here. Bigg Boss 13 Winner Prediction: Here Are Top 5 Reasons Why Asim Riaz Deserves to Win the Reality Show!

Beating Sidharth Shukla with a huge margin is Asim Riaz who has won our poll on Twitter. The Kashmiri model and actor earned 49.6 percent votes online. On the second spot, we have Sid who got 39.4 percent votes followed by Shehnaaz Gill (7.2 percent) and Rashami Desai (3.8 percent). This is not at all surprising considering the huge fanbase of Riaz. Not to forget, WWE star, John Cena a few days back had urged fans to vote for Asim by sharing his picture on Instagram. Bigg Boss 13: Google Declares Asim Riaz As The Winner and Shehnaaz Gill as The First Runner-Up Of The Show, Wait What?

Check Out Our Bigg Boss 13 Poll Results Below:

We feel Asim Riaz is clearly the dark horse of the season. He entered the reality show as eye-candy, but later picked up his pace and is now one of the most popular contestants. Indeed, what a journey! Talking about Sidharth, he surely is popular, but his aggression is the only drawback about his personality. However, we were shocked to see Shehnaaz ahead of Rashami in the voting race. Lastly, congratulations to Asim for winning our poll. Stay tuned!