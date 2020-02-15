Bigg Boss 13: From 2010 to 2020, Salman Khan's Earnings From The Controversial Reality Show Continue To Skyrocket!

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Voot)

Bigg Boss 13 really tested Salman Khan's patience like there was no tomorrow. In fact, there were very few Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, where Salman was seen in a happy mood, pulling contestants' leg and having a good time. India’s most controversial reality show Bigg Boss is synonymous with Salman Khan. In fact, for many of the show’s loyal viewers and other audience too, Bigg Boss without Salman Khan only makes it an incomplete viewing experience. The actor joined the show as a host from season 4 onwards and has been the most integral part of the show ever since. And despite threatening to quit the show during the past few seasons because of some errant contestants, Salman has always returned to host Bigg Boss for the 13th season. Season 13 was also no different with Salman Khan really lashing out hard at contestants and repeatedly issuing threats to quit the show. However, he always has and will always remain the host for Bigg Boss, even if the makers have to keep on increasing his paycheque. Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Reveals The Reason Why You Won's See Commoners As Contestants This Season

One of the best moments on any given season of Bigg Boss is the Weekend Ka Vaar segment, where Salman Khan turns up, judges the contestants, gives them a nice earful if they’ve crossed any lines, applauds contestants if they’ve done a commendable job and also has in the past, thrown out some of them for their demeaning behaviour and for breaking some major house rules. But still… we all love Salman Khan and cannot imagine Bigg Boss without Sallu hosting the game show. Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla Are The Top 2 Contestants (View Tweet).

Being associated with a show and getting it to the place that it is today in terms of ratings and position, has its perks. The higher the ratings and reception, higher the paycheque and we assure you that Bhaijaan’s cheque has seen its steady increase over the nine years that Salman has been the host and the face of Bigg Boss.

Here are the staggeringly rising fees that Salman Khan Charges for Bigg Boss:

Seasons 4 to 6- Rs 2.5 crore per episode.

Season 7- Rs 5 crore per episode.

Season 8- Rs 5.5 crore per episode.

Season 9- Rs 7-8 crore per episode.

Season 10- Rs 8 crore per episode.

Season 11- Rs 11 crore per episode.

Season 12- Rs 12-14 crore per episode.

Season 13- Rs 25-27 crore per episode.

It was announced in November that Bigg Boss 13 had gotten an extension of five weeks and how a reluctant Salman Khan, who had to adjust his shoot schedules for Radhe, was brought on board with an increase in his paycheque. Initially being paid Rs 6.5 crore per episode, Salman's pay was increased by Rs 2 crore, i.e. Rs 8.5 crore per episode. Bigg Boss 13: Salman to Get Rs 8.5 Crore Per Episode as the Show Gets Five-Week Extension.

These figures have obviously never been confirmed or authenticated by concerned parties and are all approximate figures reported by the media (businesstoday.in and hindustantimes.com) over the years. And these are apparently Bhaijaan’s charges for only hosting Weekend Ka Vaar episodes that range from 12 to 13 episodes only. Well, looks like it’s the price that one has to pay for Brand Salman Khan!