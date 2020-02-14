Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Asim Riaz Takes Off His Shirt For Fans As He Watches His Journey (Watch Video)

Asim Riaz on Bigg Boss 13 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We are just one episode away from Bigg Boss 13 now. Only six contestants are left on the reality show - Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai. The last-seventh contestant, Mahira Sharma, was evicted from the house on the previous episode. In the latest promo of the show, we did not get much info about what will happen next. The contestants are being shown their best moments from their journey on the reality TV show. In the last episode, Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla got the opportunity. This resulted in a hug between friends-turned-foes, Sidharth and Asim Riaz. Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma Gets Evicted From Salman Khan’s Show, Misses The Chance To Make Her Place In Top 5.

In the next episode, Asim, Rashami, Paras, and Shehnaaz will get to see their best moments. But, without a doubt, the highlight of the next episode will be Asim taking off his shirt. The well-built man flaunts his washboard abs for the cameras and the dozens of fans surrounding him the garden area. We love Asim for this peacock attitude. Bigg Boss 13: Funny Memes On Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai And Other Housemates That Every True BB 13 Fan Will Relate To!

Watch The Promo Here:

In the last episode, Arti and Sidharth got really emotional watching their journey on the screen. On the next one, be sure to see Rashami Desai get sentimental. Bigg Boss will say that she was backstabbed by the people she considered her own, and laud how she had to deal with the details of her life outside the house being exposed on the show. Bigg Boss will tell Shehnaaz that it was a delight to watch her and she made everyone laugh.