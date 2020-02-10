Salman Khan asks Paras that Sidharth has gone against everyone to save him and says that he felt, Sidharth's stand for Paras was not needed. Salman also says that Paras was ungrateful to Sidharth. Salman jokes with Arti and declares her safe. Salman keeps joking that the more money he earns, the more he pays his lawyer. He also justifies why he got personal a lot of times in the house. When quizzed on why he told Rashami about Arhaan's wife and child, Salman justifies that it was necessary information for Rashami to know as it would affect her life long decision to marry Arhaan. Rajat also questions Salman about Asim and Himanshi's relationship, Sidharth and Shehnaaz's growing affections for each other and jokes about his wedding. He also hints again at the channel's impending swayamvar show. Adaalat specialist Rajat Sharma comes on stage and asks for a khatghara (witness box). To this, Salman quips, "yeh khatghara mere life se nahi jaane wala." He then asks Salman Khan to enter the witness box and grills him on his dating life, marriage and his repeated statements on quitting the show. Adnan Sami comes on the stage to promote his single "Tu Yaad Aaya" and finds an admirer for his song in Salman Khan. He also makes Sami croon some of his favourite tracks, A 'Poker Face' task was organised in the house where Asim and Mhaira are the interrogators of the task who have to guess which statement was said by which contestant and had to guess the names correctly. Mahira wins the task. Salman Khan pulls Ayushmann Khurrana's leg by asking him, "maine suna patri badal rahe ho, aaj kal line change kar rahe ho", referring to his kiss with co-star Jitendra Kumar in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan. After discussing the film Salman says that he loved the trailer and they move on to playing a fun pani-puri task with Salman Khan as the vendor, Neena Gupta as the customer and Ayushmann, Jitendra as the delivery boys. Jitendra and Ayushmann also say that showcasing the kiss in their film was necessary to normalise save sex relationships. The next task is where contestants have to fill other contestants' paap ki potli. Arti puts it in Rashami's bag, Asim outs it in Sidharth's bag, Rashami picks Shehnaaz, Shehnaaz puts her's in Sidharth's bag, Sidharth and Paras put their paaps in Rashami's bag. Rashami is the Paapi of the season. Salman Khan tells the contestants that their stay in the house is a huge achievement. He then pulls SidNaaz's leg and asks Gill to pretend that she is Shukla and vice versa and conducts a task, which turns into a laugh riot. She also jokes and imitates Sidharth's smoking habits. The episode starts with Salman Khan revealing that the episode will be the last Weekend Ka Vaar and also that February 15, 2020 will be the finale. Salman also announces and hints at the Swayamvar show that is in the making.

