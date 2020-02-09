Salman quizzes Mahira and asks her take on who will be in the top 3 of the show? To which Sharma replies, Sidharth Shukla as the winner, Asim Riaz on the second spot followed by Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai. Then Shehnaaz turns into an oldie as well as Sidharth Shukla and Kartik Aaryan. But the two boys, do not play themselves, but Sid is Gautam Gulati and Paras Chhabra is Kartik Aaryan. FYI, both are Sana's crushes. Gill turns the act into quite a fun one and her antics are amazeballs. Salman Khan then gives a task to Rashami and Sidharth wherein they need to feel old and think that the show is extended for 50 years. Rashami and Sid recreate their 'burnt paratha' scene from the current season. Amidst the same, Sidharth also makes a statement that after looking at the bad cooking skills of Desai, he is glad that the two did not get hitched. The host of the show takes a dig at the contestants and tells them that among them only two will stand beside him in the finals. He then also fools with the inmates that the show is extended to March 2070. Finally, we have an official confirmation, as Salman Khan announces that the finale of the reality show is going to be on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

After a fun-filled Saturday, looks like Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 is going to be quite a good one. As per the glimpse of tonight’s episode, Shilpa Shetty will be seen meeting Salman Khan on the stage and promoting her upcoming film, Nikamma along with the star cast. Shilpa and Salman will indulge in loads of fun making the audiences go ROFL. Another interesting part about tonight is going to be that Rajat Sharma will be seen with his ‘Aap Ki Adalat'. Yep, you read that right. Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai to Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Meet the Top 5 Vamps From Salman Khan’s Reality Show!

Not just this, host Salman Khan will also give an interesting task to the housemates. The task will be that the inmates need to behave old and feel that the show is extended for 50 years. This particular task will lead to a laughing riot in the house.