Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli are in the eye of a storm named Arshi Khan in Bigg Boss 14. Well, the next episode of the reality show will see Bigg Boss subject the housemates to a very harsh punishment, all because of Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli. And guess what, the former is not one bit bothered by her actions. While a very generous Salman Khan spared last week's nominated contestants from eliminations, Bigg Boss will soon do the opposite- nominate everyone. Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta Claims His Ex Has Destroyed His Relationships, Vows 'Ab Aapko Mai Chodunga Nahi' (Watch Video).

In the next episode, we'll see Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli discuss nominations and upon hearing this, Bigg Boss will not only reprimand them but also nominate the whole house. And this will leave Arshi Khan fuming. Bigg Boss 14 December 28 Synopsis: Bigg Boss Makes BB14 Housemates Pay For Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni's Rule-Breaking Behaviour.

Check Out the Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

While all the housemates call out Aly and Nikki, Arshi's harsh words dont go down well with Nikki who calls her 'pagal'. This leads to Arshi promising that she will make life hell for Nikki in the house. She says, "na band bajayi naa mera naam bhi Arshi Khan nahi. Band bajake rakh dungi mai." Well, and now we expect fireworks in the house.

