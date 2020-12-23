The rank of a Captain is one of the most coveted positions in the Bigg Boss house. And Bigg Boss 14 housemates always clamour to achieve that position because of the safety it offers. Housemates make sure they win any task at hand to claim captaincy, and there are always clashes in the house. This time, it’s the Hot Air Balloon task wherein the housemates have to hang bags of the people they want to nominate to be out of the race as Captain. One after the other, the housemates have to enter the hot air balloon and throw the bag of the contestant they feel does not deserve to be Captain of the house. Bigg Boss 14 December 22 Episode: Aly Goni Ditches Abhinav Shukla in the Captaincy Task; BJP Politician Sonali Phogat Enters the Show – 5 Highlights of BB 14.

Arshi Khan decides that she will nominate her old rival Vikas Gupta who has re-entered the house. Not one to go out a second time, Vikas does not allow Arshi to nominate him. He is in it to win it and admits that he decides to do whatever it takes to win the race. Arshi gets emotional at this point and bursts into tears. Bigg Boss 14 Preview: Arshi Khan Sobs After Locking Horns With Vikas Gupta, Blames Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya for Making Her the Villain (Watch Video).

Not just Vikas, she even accuses the other housemates of tricking her into having fights with Vikas. When Arshi enters the balloon, it seems like she is having a sudden change of heart! She says that she feels Vikas can make a much better Captain than Rahul and a stunned Rahul looks on.

He tries to remind her that Vikas is her biggest rival but Arshi stands there confused. The other housemates try to influence Arshi and Rahul says that they are all just filling her ears and that Arshi should make her own decision. Will Arshi Khan choose her biggest rival Vikas Gupta over Rahul Vaidya? Is this an olive branch that she is offering Vikas?

