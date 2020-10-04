The new season of Bigg Boss has just started but the fights and arguments have begun already. The new season of Salman Khan's reality show had a starry premiere night and contestants were introduced with much fanfare. However, post their entry inside the house, the clashes started erupting with Nikki Tamboli throwing tantrums and Jasmin Bhasin giving her an earful. The episode will go live on Colors channel tonight (Oct 4) but we have a precap teaser that will give you an insight into what you can expect from it. Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere Recap: Salman Khan’s Reality Show Sees Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan as Toofani Seniors, Nikki Tamboli’s TIFF With Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya’s Secret Task.

Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli's fight is over the latter's refusal to do the house chores. Bhasin asks her to be helpful and Eijaz Khan even tries to be a mediator between them. However, Nikki's blunt refusal to co-operate irks Bhasin and she ends up slamming the South actress and later gets emotional. It's day one of BB 14 and Jasmin Bhasin has already shed few tears! Either the TV actress is too emotional or she has started playing her games already. Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Hina Khan Calls Sidharth Shukla Kamchor, Feels Gauahar Khan Is A Better Leader Than Him!

Check Out the Precap of BB 14 Episode 1

The teaser also features Godwoman, Radhe Maa who gets all preachy with the contestants. Leave that, she even starts dancing when they start chanting her name. We won't call her pravachan devotional but entertaining, yes definitely. Sidharth Shukla even gets Radhe Maa's aashirwad and seems like she has found her favourite already. Yes, until he's inside the house, of course.

Overall, expect episode 1 to be a rather bumpy ride with few doses of entertainment here and there.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2020 08:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).