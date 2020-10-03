After the BBQ test, and a video call with his parents, Rahul Vaidya is selected by Toofani Seniors. As a task, he is given a secret task by Toofani Seniors to get a kiss from a female contestant that should be witnessed by someone. Otherwise he cannot sleep!
Popular singer and former Indian Idol season 1 participant, Rahul Vaidya, joins the stage, as he sings a medley of songs. Even Salman joins singing him when he sang Bhai's tracks. In his pre-entry video, Vaidya claims that he doesn't mind finding romance in the house. Salman also reminisces about the late SP Balasubrahmanyam, whose one song Rahul sang.
Salman Khan shows early footage of Sukhvinder Kaur, who is known by her self-styled Godwoman name Radhe Maa, who enters Bigg Boss house, even before the contestants have entered. She is shown blessing the house.
After the BBQ test, the Toofani Seniors select Pavitra Punia, though Gauhar was dicey about her. As for Jaan Kumar Sanu, he gets unfortunately rejected, and joins Rubina, Nishant and Sara in the rejected zone.
Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu, who is also a singer, enters the reality show. He is later joined on stage by Pavitra Punia, who comes through a sizzling performance on "Tip Tip Barsa Paani".
Nikki Tamboli's vacuousness is already causing a friction with Eijaz Khan's astute persona, ever since they got in the Bigg Boss house together. They had a little verbal tiff over spilt food. Later when Eijaz reveals to Jasmin that he snores, Nikki tells him to sleep outside. And Eijaz doesn't comply to that!
Nishant Singh Malkhani is made to go through BBQ test, but not before, he kept on praising Salman and quoting his popular movie dialogues. In the BBQ test, Nishant tells that he is not happy with Sidharth Shukla's aggression when the latter was a contestant. Shehzad wants to go on a date with Hina Khan, who he finds to be very appealing and hot. Sara Gurpal and Nishant Malkhani are rejected while Shehzad Deol is selected.
While Nishant Singh Malkhani and Shehzad Deol's chances on Bigg Boss 14 are left hanging, they are joined by singer Sara Gurpal, who comes in with a singing performance.
Shehzad Deol, popular model and actor, has now entered the Bigg Boss 14 show. He has also worked with Nishant Singh Malkhani in a couple of reality shows before.
Popular television star Nishant Singh Malkhani, known for his roles in Miley Jab Hum Tum and Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, enters the Bigg Boss house.
One of the most followed reality TV shows makes a return this year, without fail, even with the pandemic raging on. Bigg Boss returns for its 14th edition, with Salman Khan once again taking on his job as the most loved host of the reality show. Thanks to COVID-19, this year's Bigg Boss 14 is going to be quite different, what with the precautions and all. Also there will be mix of past and present contestants going on in the house, with Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan also entering the house. Bigg Boss 14: Mentors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan To Rule These Three Spaces Of The House (Watch Video).
As for the new contestants, we have Radhe Maa, Eijaz Khan, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Singh Malkani, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli among others. The show will be streaming on Voot Select, as well as airing on Colors TV. Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Shares First Pic From BB 14 Sets In An All Black Avatar.
