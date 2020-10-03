The Bigg Boss 14 night you have been waiting for is finally here and just like you even we are excited and how. This time the twist in the tale is that apart from contestants, the makers have also introduced senior toofans which include Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. And before the contestants, we see the entry of these three mentors and ofcourse Salman Khan. The host of the show grills all the three one by one and we see them being their usual frank self. However, among all, it is Hina Khan's answers which becomes the highlight of the night. Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere LIVE Updates: Eijaz Khan is the First Contestant on The New Season and Makes a 'Dhaasu' Entry!

As the Komolika of the Indian TV tags Sidharth Shukla as 'kamchor' when Salman quizzes her to choose who is the laziest between Gauahar and Sid. That's not it, as the actress also admits that Gauahar is a better leader than Shukla. But ahead to make up for the loss, Hina also calls Sidharth entertaining and a man who can do anything to win a task. Okay then! Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Jokes That He Warned Gauahar Khan About Kushal Tandon.

Check Out The Pics From The Grand Premiere Below:

Well, we bet, these mentors who are about to stay and rule the house for 14 days will sooner or later fight among themselves. Also, two contestants who are revealed on the show till now are TV actor Ejaz Khan and South actress Nikki Tamboli. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2020 10:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).