Here's an interesting tidbit about Bigg Boss 14's ever-increasing probable list of contestants. As per reports, Beyhadh 2's leading couple Shivin Narang and Jennifer Winget have been approached for the show. And if a Twitter page is to be believed, then while Jennifer has turned down the offer, Shivin is on board. It can be recalled that Shivin was offered Bigg Boss 13 as well but he chose to do Beyhadh 2. But with his calender being free this time, the hunk has given the nod apparently. Jennifer Winget Birthday Special: Interesting Facts About The Beyhadh 2 Hottie That Will leave You Amused.

As per this Twitter The Khabri, Jennifer was offered a staggering amount for her participation in the show, a staggering Rs 3 Crore, but the pretty lady refused the show. Bigg Boss 14 New PROMO: Salman Khan Talks About Manoranjan in 2020, Says ‘Ab Scene Paltega’ and We Can’t Help but Wonder if This Is the New Tagline (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Confirmed !#JenniferWinget Refused #BB14 offer ! His Manager confirmed ! She was getting 3 crores for doing this season.#ShivinNarang Almost confirmed For #BiggBoss14 ,Last year he refused because of Beyhadh2,Now he is full set to enter #BiggBoss2020 Follow:-@KhabriBB14 — THE KHABRI (@KhabriBB14) August 16, 2020

The makers released a brand new promo of Bigg Boss 14 starring Salman Khan, who promises "Ab scene paltega" referring to all the huge changes that the COVID-19 lockdown has brought about in the field of entertainment. Teasing that BB14 will be exciting than ever, Salman also says, "Bigg Boss denge 2020 ko jawab." All eyes are on Bigg Boss 14 this time as everyone wants to know how will the makers enforce social distancing when locking up contestants inside the house.

