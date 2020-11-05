Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 will see a rishta break and another rishta solidify even more. While on one hand, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan's love hate relationship gravitates towards hate and only hate, Jasmin Bhasin's bestie and rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni enters the house and we see some major sparks flying. As much as we are happy to see the smile back on Jasmin's face, Pavitra and Eijaz's breaking friendship breaks our hearts. Here are highlights of tonight's episode of the show. Bigg Boss 14 November 4 Synopsis: Jasmin Bhasin Welcomes Aly Goni in the BB14 House and We Can See Sparks Flying.

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan's Tempers Flare

After listening to Pavitra taunt him the previous night and whole morning, Eijaz and Pavitra finally face off. While Pavitra calls him girgat and ehsaan faramosh, Eijaz also gets in her face and asks her for clarifications. Pavitra hits Eijaz and Nikki Tamboli and Abhinav Shukla intervene.Housemates intervene to separate them. Pavitra says she was the ony one who stood by Eijaz's side. Eijaz too comes and says he saved Pavitra and the screaming match continues. Bigg Boss 14 November 02 Episode: Nishant Singh Malkhani and Kavita Kaushik Evicted, Rahul Vaidya Apologises to Jasmin Bhasin – 5 Highlights From BB 14.

Rahul Vaidya Refuses To Mend Differences With Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli, who put the oxygen mask in her pants and sent Rahul to the red zone during nominations, goes to her friend to mend differences. However, Rahul is in no mood and tells her that he'll talk to her when he is ready to forgive her from his heart. He also tells Nikki to not come to him to show off the fact that she cares for him.

Aly Goni Enters the House and Jasmin Bhasin Cries Her Heart Out

Bigg Boss announces that since Aly entered the house last minute, he will be staying quarantined in one of the rooms. Aly asks her why she broke down in previous episodes and Jasmin says this is not the world for her. They talk about her breakdown, her conversation with Rahul and Aly assures her that she is doing right in the house. Aly tells Pavitra that he does not care for anyone apart from her, Jasmin, Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit. Later on, Eijaz explains himself to Aly. Bigg Boss 14: Naina Singh Tells Abhinav Shukla 'Mujhe Yeh Sabak Mila Ki Dosti Mein Maare Jaoge' About Nishant Singh Malkhani's Exit.

Captaincy Task

The next captaincy task sees Bigg Boss house turned into a solar system. Green zone contestants play the planets revolving around the orbit on the buzzer, while Red zone ones come out one by one to push the planets out of the orbit. Naina comes first and declares Nikki out. Next up, Abhinav Shukla pushes Jaan Kumar Sanu off the orbit. Pavitra gets Shardul out. The next round sees a huge fight between Rubina, Pavitra, Nikki and Jaan.

Pavitra Punia and Pavitra Punia Remain For Last Round

Pavitra pushes Abhinav out of the orbit and race for captaincy and the final daavedar for captaincy. This leads to Rubina asking her husband to never trust Pavitra.

These were the 5 highlights of tonight's episode. In the next one, we'll see Jasmin Bhasin and Pavitra Punia clash over Aly Goni. Pavitra tells Jasmin to keep her insecurities with regards to Aly with herself and tells her that Aly is as much her friend as well. Rubina is seen telling Abhinav to not trust anyone.

