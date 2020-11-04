The vibe of vengeance in the house is peaking as Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia’s never-ending attacks on each other have the whole house involved in keeping them at a safe distance. While what once seemed like affection, has now transformed into hate between Eijaz and Pavitra, the emotion of love between Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni is set to give the game a new twist. With Aly entering the house as the wild card contestant, Jasmin is the happiest and is heard expressing that everything will be the best from now on. Bigg Boss has given Aly a special task for Jasmin, going forward in the game, which will either strengthen their bond or put it to test. Bigg Boss 14 November 3 Episode: Eijaz Khan Saves Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia Gets Upset - 5 Major Highlights of BB 14.

The Bigg Boss house turns into a solar system for the captaincy task. The contestants in the green zone play the planets revolving around the orbit on the buzzer, while the ones in the red zone will come out one by one to push the planets out of the orbit. The one to lose track and land on the ground first will be out of orbit and out, the final decision of which lies with the Sanchalak. Bigg Boss 14 November 02 Episode: Nishant Singh Malkhani and Kavita Kaushik Evicted, Rahul Vaidya Apologises to Jasmin Bhasin – 5 Highlights From BB 14.

Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra, and Jaan Kumar Sanu plot their strategies and try to push Eijaz out of the game, but things take a different turn and then the unexpected happens. What will happen?

