Bigg Boss 14 has sure become interesting with the new wildcard entrants - Naina Singh, Kavita Kaushik and Shardul Pandit's entry in the house. While Kavita is all over the place telling housemates to be disciplined and follow house rules and also picking fights, Naina Singh will soon come into her own in the house. In the next episode, we'll see Naina call out Rahul Vaidya for not only calling Jaan Kumar Sanu a ladki, but also for insinuating that girls are weak. Tjeir argument escalates to a level where Naina is seen telling Rahul, "Banja Thoda Ladki Kya Pata Ache Se Khel Le". Bigg Boss 14 October 26 Episode: Kavita Kaushik Locks Horns With Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan Gets Safe From Nominations - 5 Highlights of BB 14.

The captaincy task sees a new pehlu of Jasmin Bhasin, when she loses her shit on Rahul Vaidya. Jasmin gets super angry on Rahul and breaks down over how men always assume that women are weak and will bow down in front of them. She also says, "Mai nai darti kisi se kissi aadmi se koi paida nai hua hai aaj tak" and when Rahul says he did not threaten her, she lashes out at him and says, "how dare you". [Exclusive] Bigg Boss 14 Wild Card Naina Singh: 'Nothing More Valuable Than Being Real'.

Watch the Video Below:

The episode also sees yet another fight between Rahul and Jaan when the former passes comments on Jaan's father and says, "Kumar Sanuji ke bete ko aisi baatein shobhaa nai deti." Jaan warns him not to drag his father into their issues and Nikki too jumps up to defend him. Jaan tells Rahul, "Teri aukaat bhi nai hai." He later asks Nikki to either chose to be with him or Rahul and not tag both along.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2020 11:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).