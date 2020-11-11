Tonight's (November 11) episode of Bigg Boss 14 is going to be best one of the current season, as we are going to see Rahul Vaidya turning all romantic for someone special. Going by the latest promo released by the makers, we see Vaidya going down on his knees and proposing the love of his life Disha Parmar on national TV. Yes, that's correct! On the occasion of Disha's birthday, Rahul confessed his love for her and also said 'Marry Me'. While there have always been speculations of the two seeing each other, both of them have denied the same and termed their closeness as friendship, but finally, the cat is out of the bag. Bigg Boss 14 November 10 Episode: Farah Khan Schools Shardul Pandit, Aly Destroys Jasmin's Doll - 5 Highlights of BB 14.

In the preview clip, we see Rahul talking to all the housemates who can be seen sitting on the couch and hearing him out. Expressing his pyaar Vaidya says, “I have known this girl for the last two years. Her name is Disha Parmar. I have never been so nervous! Disha! I think you are the most beautiful person in the world. Will you marry me?” And we see the entire house filled with joy and positivity. Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya Quashes Rumours of Dating Disha Parmar, Says ‘She Is Just a Good Friend’.

Check Out The Video Below:

As soon as Rahul made his announcement, Disha Parmar has been trending on Twitter. Just incase you don't know who she is, Disha is best known for her lead role as Pankhuri in Star Plus' Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She has also worked with Vaidya in a music video. Coming back to the lad's marriage proposal, we now wait for the girl to say yes. Stay tuned!

