Singer Rahul Vaidya who rose to fame with the first season of Indian Idol will be seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 14. Going by the little glimpse of him on the grand premiere night, we feel that the boy is decent, vocal and ofcourse honest. However, news of the actor dating television actress Disha Parmar had made headlines last year. So is Vaidya single or is he hiding his relationship status from the world? The answer to this is that the man is open to seeking love. Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Rahul in a conversation with ETimes TV admitted that he is not dating Disha and they are just friends. Rahul Vaidya in Bigg Boss 14: Career, Love Story, Controversy - Check Profile of BB14 Contestant on Salman Khan’s Reality TV Show.

"Honestly, Disha Parmar is just a good friend. We were never in love and there was nothing going on between us. I have a lot of female friends with whom I go on dinners, but what happens is that since Disha is famous we get linked together," the singer told the portal. FYI, Disha Parmar is a popular face from TV and was the lead in Star Plus' show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai.

"I put up pictures with other female friends also, but as they are not famous I don't get linked with them. But whenever I share pictures with Disha Parmar people start discussing that we are dating each other. Also, we have done a music video together so we got linked," he added. Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere Recap: Salman Khan’s Reality Show Sees Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan as Toofani Seniors, Nikki Tamboli’s TIFF With Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya’s Secret Task.

While on the grand launch of Bigg Boss 14, we've already seen Rahul telling Salman Khan that he is open to finding love on the reality show. In quite an elaborative way, he told the portal, "I am open to love but it needs to be real yaar. It cannot be just fake love because at the end of the day the audience will get to know. The connection I make inside to be real for me to feel and see it."

"You never know and I feel you cannot plan to fall in love. Love plans to make you fall in it. I won't shy away from expressing my love if I really like someone," he concluded. Rahul Vaidya on the show's premiere night agreed of being approached for Bigg Boss may time, but this year he gave a nod as he was free and had no work due to COVID-19. Stay tuned!

