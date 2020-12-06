Bigg Boss season 14 is just going to get more entertaining with Rakhi Sawant's entry in the show. The actress along with Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi will be entering the reality show as wildcard entries. Rakhi, being the social queen that she is, had to make sure everyone knows she is entering the Bigg Boss house. She has been posting videos of herself as she preps for her entry in the show and is seen talking about how she is ready to entertain all Bigg Boss fans with her presence in the BB14 house. Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi to Enter as Challengers.

The actress seems to have already strategised who her targets are going to be inside the house. While Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla are strongly heading towards the end of the game, Rakhi feels most threatened by Nikki Tamboli. She posted a video where she is seen warning Tamboli a few hours before she meets the housemates in the BB14 house.

The actress is seen sitting in a hotel room while recording the video. She gets up excitedly from the bed and says that she is all set to teach Nikki a lesson. She goes on to refer to Nikki as 'Nalli'. Unfortunately, little did Rakhi know that Nikki Tamboli will be evicted from the house even before she gets to meet her nemesis. Bigg Boss 14 Preview: Nikki Tamboli Emerges as a Strong Player in the Immunity Task; Rubina Dilaik Argues With Hina Khan Over a Pair of Shoes.

Watch Her Video Here:

Rakhi also posted a series of videos as she got ready for her grand performance on the Bigg Boss stage. Wearing a shimmery dress, the actress will grace the stage along with co-wildcard entry Rahul Mahajan. Colors channel shared a promo video of the two as well where we see the two engage in a hilarious banter as host Salman Khan enjoys the crazy fun from afar. Rakhi also posted a video where she is getting her Covid test done. The actress will be seen on the small screen today during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Rakhi Sawant will be entering the house as a challenger. She participated in the debut season of Bigg Boss. It will be fun to see her on the show again. Bigg Boss 11's Vikas Gupta will enter the house as a mastermind whereas others including Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi will also enter as challengers. The current contestants on the show are Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla and Eijaz Khan.

